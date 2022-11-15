Former Kentucky, NBA Player Isaac Humphries Comes Out As Gay

Published by

By Daniel Chavkin The center currently plays for Melbourne United in the NBL. Former Kentucky men’s basketball player Isaac Humphries has come out as gay, he wrote in a guest column for CNN on Tuesday. “Over my entire career, there was no reality that existed where I could be an openly gay man while playing basketball,” he wrote. “Until now.” Humphries grew up in Australia, where, he explained, it was difficult for him to come out. He went to an all-male private high school and wrote that he wasn’t able to be part of an LGBTQ+ community. Humphries played college basketball in the United States…

