Kevin Spacey Faces Seven Additional Sexual Assault Charges

Kevin Spacey is set to be charged with seven additional sexual assault offenses by the United Kingdom’s Crown Prosecution Service.

“The CPS has authorized additional criminal charges against Kevin Spacey, 63, for a number of sexual assaults against one man between 2001 and 2004,” head of CPS Special Crime Division Rosemary Ainslie confirmed in a statement on Wednesday, November 16.

The disgraced House of Cards alum has been accused of three indecent and three sexual assault charges.

In addition to the six allegations, “the CPS has also authorized one charge of causing a person to engage in sexual activity without consent,” the statement continued.

“The authority to charge follows a review of the evidence gathered by the Metropolitan Police in its investigation,” Ainslie added. “The Crown Prosecution Service reminds all concerned that criminal proceedings against Mr. Spacey are active and that he has the right to a fair trial.”

The seven new serious offenses come after Spacey was already scheduled to stand trial in June 2023 for five previous accounts of sexual assault — to which he pleaded not guilty in July.

Spacey’s series of sexual assault allegations span across three different men who came forward as victims of the American Beauty actor during his time as the artistic director of the Old Vic theater in London.

The 63-year-old’s new accusations come nearly one month after a New York City jury declared Spacey not liable for battery in his civil trial against Anthony Rapp.

As OK! previously reported, the Rent star sued Spacey with claims that the then-26-year-old drunkenly picked up the then-14-year-old and placed him on a bed while touching him inappropriately.

After the jury deliberated for 90 minutes, Spacey was rendered not liable on Thursday, October 20, which prompted the Baby Driver actor to apologize to the alleged victim for any harm he may have caused.

“If I did as he describes, I owe him the sincerest apology for what would have been deeply inappropriate drunken behavior, and I am sorry for the feelings he describes having carried him with all these the years,” Spacey declared after the trial concluded.

“As those closest to me know, in my life I have had relationships with both men and women. I have loved and had romantic encounters with men throughout my life, and I choose now to live as a gay man. I want to deal with this honestly and openly and that starts with examining my behavior,” confessed the Emmy nominee. “I would have never done anything to hurt the gay community,” he stated in court. “It was wrong, it was really bad, and I’m deeply sorry.”