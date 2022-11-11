‘His endowment’: Jay Pharoah on what attracts women to Pete Davidson

Jay Pharoah joked women are attracted to Pete Davidson’s “endowment”.

The former ‘Saturday Night Live’ star claimed he and his pal are “twins” because they both have large penisis and credited an impressive appendage as to why the ‘King of Staten Island’ actor has previously dated the likes of Kim Kardashian, Ariana Grande, Kate Beckinsale, Kaia Gerber and Phoebe Dynevor.

Speaking on ‘The Jess Cagle Show’, Jay said: “I praise Pete. I praise Pete.

“Hey man, it’s Pete. There’s something in the sauce. He got something, okay. He got something inside.

“It’s his endowment. That’s what he told me it is.

“He was like, ‘Yeah bro, it’s like nine inches.’ I was like, ‘What? Word. Oh, snap we twins. That’s crazy.’ “

But Jay also admitted he thinks women are attracted to his friend’s “sweet” side.

He said: “I think Pete is just a sweet dude. He’s sweet. He’s vulnerable.

“Unfortunately, he does have a lot of other problems physically he’s got to deal with. So, you know, that’s like a baby. You know what I mean? Like women might see that little, ‘Oh, he’s so cute. I’m gonna kiss him and then I’m gonna pull his pants off.’ You know, that’s, that’s what they do.”

After Pete’s relationship with Kim ended over the summer, Jay joked he’s looking forward to seeing his pal date some of the world’s most powerful women.

He said: “Hey, I’m proud of him. Whatever you doing, I look forward to hearing the report that he smashed Oprah Winfrey and Bill Gates’ ex-wife, because she’s still a billionaire.

“And whoever else is a billionaire out here is on Pete Davidson’s hit list.

“You know, he gonna be, he gonna be sleeping with the queen. If the queen was still alive, he would’ve slept with her.”