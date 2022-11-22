Jada Pinkett Smith’s Ex August Alsina Seemingly Comes Out As He Introduces New Man

mega

August Alsina has moved on from his former flame Jada Pinkett Smith — and filled her place in his heart with a new man’s “love that feels limitless.”

During an episode of the VH1’s The Surreal Life reboot, the 30-year-old sat down in a confessional and openly discussed his new era of romance just two years after his infamous “entanglement” with Will Smith’s wife.

“And then what do you know? Love showed up, but in a new way,” Alsina stated as he seemingly revealed his sexuality during the reality show’s Monday, November 21, episode.

AUGUST ALSINA SEEMINGLY HINTS AT JADA PINKETT SMITH AFFAIR IN NEWLY RELEASED TRACK

“I want to share that and really honor the person that I love and that loves me back and teaching me so much about love and healing,” the “Make It Home” singer continued. “I want to do that in front of the world because it defies all the constructs that one would say love is supposed to be or love should look like.”

Alsina concluded his one-on-one interview by welcoming his new boyfriend to sit down beside him as they shared an intimate hug with one another.

WHERE DO WILL & JADA PINKETT SMITH REALLY STAND MONTHS AFTER INFAMOUS OSCARS SLAP?

Although he didn’t specifically clarify his sexuality, the musician alluded his recent realization as a member of the LGBTQ+ community.

Alsina appeared overjoyed about his new man and seemed to have fully moved past his rocky relationship with Pinkett Smith.

The “No Love” singer sparked romance rumors with the 51-year-old actress as their friendship grew closer in 2015. The Red Table Talk host later confessed to the affair in 2020 when Smith joined her as a guest on the show, however, she emphasized the “estrangement” occurred while she was on a break with her current longtime husband.

“We were over,” she said of her and the King Richard actor’s marriage at the time.

“I was done with your a**,” Smith sarcastically chimed in. “We decided we were going to separate for a period of time and you go figure out how to make yourself happy and I’ll figure out how to make myself happy.”

“I just wanted to feel good, it had been so long since I felt good,” Pinkett Smith continued to explain of her relationship with Alsina. “And it was really a joy to just help heal someone. I think that has a lot to do with my co-dependency.”

The mother-of-two realized it wasn’t Alsina who she needed, but it was happiness she needed to find within herself.