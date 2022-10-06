Jada Pinkett-Smith is writing a tell-all memoir

Jada Pinkett-Smith is writing a memoir.

The 51-year-old actress – who has been married to Hollywood star Will Smith, 54, since 1997 and has son Jaden, 24, and 21-year-old daughter Willow with him – is set to release the as-yet-untitled tome in autumn 2023 and it will chart her journey from depression to finding her “authentic feminine power.”

A press statement read: “Jada chronicles lessons learned in the course of a difficult but riveting journey — a rollercoaster ride from the depths of suicidal depression to the heights of personal rediscovery and the celebration of authentic feminine power”

The ‘Red Table Talk’ host is set to reveal all about her “unconventional upbringing” as the child of drug addicts in her autobiography and detail her rise to fame alongside close friend and late rap star 2Pac – who was shot dead in 1996 aged 25 – before telling of the years that she found love with the Academy Award-winning actor, who published his own memoir ‘Will’ in late 2021.

The statement added: “With no holds barred, Jada reveals her unconventional upbringing in Baltimore — from the child of two addicts to a promising theatre student and a violent interlude as a petty drug dealer — followed by a parallel rise to stardom alongside her close friend 2Pac, then falling in love with and marrying Will Smith, and a joyous embrace of motherhood.”

Dey Street Books VP and editorial director Carrie Thorton said: “The world has imposed many labels and narratives on Jada Pinkett Smith. This is down to the realities of our media landscape, but also the roles thrust upon women by culture. At the center of all the speculation and false stories is a woman who, like so many women, has had to reconcile her personhood with the needs of those she loves. This memoir is Jada giving the world her truth, taking readers on a journey from lost girl to woman warrior. It is my great honour to take that journey with her.”