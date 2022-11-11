Jane Goodall Reveals Prince Harry Desperately Wanted To Raise Archie ‘Barefoot With African Children’

mega

Meghan Marklemight be happy to be back in her home state of California, but it sounds like Prince Harry had his heart set on a different location.

Celebrated primatologist Jane Goodall made a shocking confession about the Duke of Sussex and the secret immigration plan he made before his publicized exit from royal life.

Despite the Sussexes successfully developing their independent identities while living in the United States, Harry once had his heart set on moving to Africa.

“He wanted to bring Archie up in Africa, running barefoot with African children,” the anthropologist told an outlet.

The statement shouldn’t come as a surprise to fans of the former military captain who travels frequently to South Africa while he serves as the President of African Parks. The non-profit organization — which is headquartered in Johannesburg — manages and protects national parks throughout Africa.

Outside of his charity work in the region, Botswana quickly became a romantic landmark for the power couple. Harry has confessed in various speeches and interviews how a simple trip at the beginning of his romance with Meghan, paved their road to marriage.

“I managed to persuade her to come and join me in Botswana and we camped out with each other under the stars,” he said during his engagement announcement. “Then we were really by ourselves, which was crucial to me to make sure that we had a chance to get to know each other.”

Not only did the South African nation create the building blocks for his union, but it connects him to his deceased mother, Princess Diana. While honoring Nelson Mandelaat the UN in New York City, on Monday, July 18, speaking to an audience of world leaders and diplomats, he shared that the location has kept him grounded and tied to his mom.

“For most of my life, it has been my lifeline, a place where I found peace and healing time and time again,” Harry said during his speech. “It’s where I felt closest to my mother and sought solace after she died, and where I knew I had found a soulmate in my wife.”

Even though the Sussexes are enjoying their time in Montecito, there might be a time when they once again relocate.

