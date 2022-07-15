Scientist Jane Goodall immortalised as a Barbie doll

Dame Jane Goodall has been immortalised as a Barbie doll.

The 88-year-old scientist – who is known as the world’s foremost expert on chimpanzees – has been honoured by the Mattel company as they have created a version of their iconic fashion doll in her likeness as part of their Inspiring Women series.

In a statement, Jane said: “My entire career, I’ve wanted to help inspire kids to be curious and explore the world around them – just like I did!”

The doll – which is dressed in a set of beige shirts and shorts and has her hair slicked back into a ponytail in a nod to Jane’s work attire – comes with a notebook and binoculars and was announced on World Chimpanzee Day on Thursday (14.07.22) .

Barbie – who was launched by late businesswoman Ruth Handler in 1959 – has had more than 200 careers over the course of her 63-year history including that of an astronaut, a teacher, a nurse, and a politician, and the toy company announced that Eco Leadership is to be their central career theme for 2022.

In a message posted to Barbie’s official Instagram, the Mattel team wrote: “Saving the world is a team effort. Each of us has the power to bring change in different ways!

We are proud to announce our 2022 Career of the Year: the #Barbie Eco-Leadership team, created in partnership with the @JaneGoodallInst, to inspire kids with their own potential and open them up to a world of possibility. Made from recycled ocean-bound plastic, these dolls can show us that there are so many ways to help. From grassroots advocacy to research, sustainability, engineering, and more – it all begins with believing you can. #YouCanBeAnything.” (sic)

The Jane Goodall Barbie doll is featured alongside the likes of activist Rosa Parks and diplomat Eleanor Roosevelt as part of their Inspiring Women collector’s series and is currently available for pre-order on Mattel’s official website.

Earlier this year, the Barbie company honoured former ‘Orange is the New Black’ star Laverne Cox as the first transgender Barbie doll, who joined legendary sitcom actress Lucille Ball and fashion designer Vera Wang as part of their Tribute Collection.