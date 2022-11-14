Jeff Bezos’ Girlfriend Lauren Sánchez Plans To Go To Space In 2023 Alongside ‘A Great Group Of Females’

mega

Following in Jeff Bezos‘ footsteps! Lauren Sánchez announced she will go to space in 2023 alongside “a great group of females” — something the Amazon billionaire did in 2021.

But this time around, the businessman won’t be coming along for the ride.

During the interview, which aired on CNN, the pair sat down for the first time as a couple to chat about a slew of topics.

But the one thing people took away from the conversation was that Bezos plans to give away most of his money to charity. “I’m finding, and I think Lauren is finding the same thing, that charity, philanthropy, is very similar,” he said.

The pair also discussed why Bezos gave Dolly Parton $100 million as the latest recipient of his Courage and Civility Awards.

“When you think of Dolly, everyone smiles, right? And all she wants to do is bring light into other people’s world,” Sánchez said of the country star.

“You have too many examples in the world of conflict and people using ad hominem attacks on social media,” he added. “I think that people use conflict as a tool to achieve their own ends …. Certain politicians criticize other politicians; they criticize their motives, their character, they call them names. Once you’ve done that it’s hard to work with somebody.”

Bezos and Sánchez started secretly dating in 2018, while they were both married. In 2019, Bezos and his ex-wife MacKenzie Scott called it quits.

“We feel incredibly lucky to have found each other and deeply grateful for every one of the years we have been married to each other,” they said in a joint statement posted to social media that January, adding that “if we had known we would separate after 25 years, we would do it all again.”

Since then, it seems like Bezos and the brunette beauty have really bonded over their shared interests.

“Both Jeff and Lauren are really energized by the work they are doing in philanthropy,” an insider previously dished. “You can see and hear their excitement when they meet with partners on the climate, education and homelessness work.”

The Daily Beast reported on the model’s future plans.