Jesse Tyler Ferguson welcomes second child via surrogate

Jesse Tyler Ferguson has welcomed his second child via surrogate.

The former ‘Modern Family’ star and his husband Justin Mikita “are overjoyed” to add another bundle of joy to their family, a son named Sullivan Louis Ferguson-Mikita on Tuesday (15.11.22).

In a joint statement, the 47-year-old actor and the 37-year-old producer said: “We are overjoyed to be a family of four.”

Jesse and Justin offered their gratitude to their “incredible surrogate” – whose identity they have not revealed – and the head of the California Reproductive Center in Beverly Hills.

They wrote: “A special thanks to @drshahinghadir for helping us grow our family and our incredible surrogate and all of the nurses and doctors.”

Jesse and Justin were “sad” to miss the latest string of performances of their smash-hit Broadway play ‘Take Me Out’ but will be back on the Great White Way next week.

They wrote: “Sad to be away from my @takemeoutbway fam tonight but we ran off to welcome our newest little one.”

The couple – who also have two-year-old son Beckett – were congratulated by some of their A-list pals, such as Sarah Hyland, whose August wedding to Wells Adams was officiated by Jesse.

His 31-year-old former co-star commented: “The sweetest!”

The couple shared the news they were “expecting” again back in May.

Jesse wrote: “@justinmikita and I have some exciting news, we’re expecting No. 2! Our growing family will be a family of four later this fall! We are so excited for Beckett to have a sibling.”

In March 2021, the ‘Ice Age: Collision Course’ star remarked he found parenthood “astonishing”.

Jesse said: “[Parenting is] astonishing. I can be in a bad mood and seeing [Beckett] super excited, kicking and smiling, it just immediately lifts my spirits. It’s so pure and sweet. And it gives me so much joy.”