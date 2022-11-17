JoJo Siwa slams Candace Cameron Bure

JoJo Siwa has blasted Candace Cameron Bure’s “rude and hurtful” comments about “traditional marriage”.

The 19-year-old dancer – who went viral when she labelled the ‘Full House’ star the “rudest celebrity” she’s ever met on TikTok earlier this year – hit out at the 46-year-old actress after she explained she was leaving the Hallmark Channel to work with Great American Family and highlighted the fact the Christian conservative network won’t be featuring same-sex couples in their movies as they want to “keep traditional marriage at the core”.

JoJo shared a screenshot of Candace’s comment and wrote on Instagram: “Honestly, I can’t believe after everything that went down just a few months ago, that she would not only create a movie with intention of excluding LGBTQIA+, but then also talk about it in the press.

“This is rude and hurtful to a whole community of people.”

JoJo – who came out as a member of the LGBTQ+ community last year and is currently dating Avery Cyrus – received support from Candace’s ‘Fuller House’ co-star Jodie Sweetin.

The actress commented on her friend’s post: “You know I love you [heart emojis] (sic)”

Actress Hilarie Burton also blasted Candace for her commends, branding her a “bigot”.

She tweeted: “Bigot. I don’t remember Jesus liking hypocrites like Candy. But sure. Make your money, honey. You ride that prejudice wave all the way to the bank.”

And she also hit out at Great American Family, of which Candace is Chief Content Officer and which was founded by former Hallmark CEO Bill Abbott.

She wrote: “Now they’re just openly admitting their bigotry. I called this s*** out years ago when Abbott was at Hallmark. Glad they dumped him. Being LGBTQ isn’t a ‘trend.’ That guy and his network are disgusting. You too Candy. There is nothing untraditional about same-sex couples.”

During her interview with the Wall Street Journal, Candace was asked if the network would feature same-sex couples in its Christmas movies.

She said: “I think that Great American Family will keep traditional marriage at the core.”

CEO Bill added about focusing on same-sex couples: “It’s certainly the year 2022, so we’re aware of the trends. There’s no whiteboard that says, ‘Yes, this’ or ‘No, we’ll never go here.’ “