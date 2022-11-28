Madonna Poses In Corset, Promoting 30th Anniversary Exhibition Of Her Controversial ‘S.E.X.’ Book

Published by

uInterview.com

Madonna uploaded a photo on Instagram of herself posing in a fitted corset, celebrating the new edition of her Sex coffee table book. The seven-time Grammy winner, 64, showcased her fit physique to promote the upcoming exhibition from Nov. 29 to Dec. 4. “I’d like to put you in a trance. …………… YSL presents. SEX-Re-Release Miami Nov 29- Dec 4,” she wrote in the caption. The book was first published in 1992. While attracting controversy and backlash at the time, its social and cultural impact endures today, especially among LGBTQ people. Now, 30 years after its debut, Yves Saint Laurent Rive Droi…

Read More