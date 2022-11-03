Melinda Henneberger: ‘The most difficult rape myth for people to grasp’ spelled out at Harvey Weinstein trial

Published by

The Sacramento Bee

What you think you know about how rape victims act is probably wrong, and there’s a reason for that: It seems intuitive that anyone violated in that way would scream, run and only ever see the perp again in court. Only, not one of those responses is common. In the decade that I’ve been writing about rape and sexual assault, I’m not sure I’ve covered a single victim who either screamed or ran. The only one who never saw the perp again completed suicide 10 days later. Dr. Barbara Ziv, a forensic psychiatrist in Pennsylvania since 1997, testified on Tuesday at Harvey Weinstein’s Los Angeles rape …

