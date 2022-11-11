Sylvester Stallone Reveals Family’s Upcoming Reality Show Will ‘Shock People’ After Reconciling With Wife Jennifer Flavin

mega

After decades in Hollywood, Sylvester Stallone is taking on a brand new project — reality television! The Rocky actor teased his upcoming series, created by the producers of Keeping Up With The Kardashians, which will focus on his family life with wife Jennifer Flavin and their daughters Sophia, 26, Sistine, 24, and Scarlet, 20.

“This is going to shock people,” Stallone told reporters at the Wednesday, November 9, premiere of his new crime series Tulsa King of the reality show. “I have this resurgence going on, so why not at this moment show people what it is like, not when you are over or retired? It’s the ultimate home movie, you will see.”

SYLVESTER STALLONE & JENNIFER FLAVIN’S DAUGHTERS ‘WORKED TOGETHER’ TO ‘MEND’ PARENTS’ FRACTURED RELATIONSHIP, SPILLS SOURCE

Although the public has yet to see the finished product, the Hollywood veteran knows that the reality show will be a smash hit and his children will become stars. “This is everything… I have conquered everything. I have been very lucky,” he continued. “A lot of things have conquered me, but I have conquered my dreams and aspirations. Now it’s their time.”

Stallone may be feeling extra grateful after he and Flavin called off their divorce earlier this year. As OK! previously reported, the Rambo star learned a “hard lesson” from his brief separation from his wife.

“Let’s just say that it was a very tumultuous time,” Stallone said in his first interview since the couple reconciled. “There was a reawakening of what was more valuable than anything, which is my love for my family.”

“It takes precedence over my work, and that was a hard lesson to learn,” he noted of his partner of 25-years and their three children.

Stallone’s beloved daughters reportedly played a major role in getting their parents back together. “Sly and Jennifer’s girls were heartbroken when their parents decided to end their marriage because they knew how much they still loved each other,” a source explained, adding they “wanted to support both of their parents either way.”

Extra conducted the interview with Stallone.