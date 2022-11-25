Will Young blasts David Beckham for promoting Qatar World Cup

Will Young has slammed David Beckham for promoting the Qatar World Cup.

The 47-year-old former soccer star has signed a lucrative deal to promote the ongoing World Cup – but Will has now described his ambassadorial role as “odious”.

He said on Instagram: “Qatar is of course not the only country in the world with appalling records on human rights. The argument that sport is not political is duplicitous and two faced.

“Look at South Africa during apartheid, look at Russia now. Who decides the yays and the nays?

“What is undoubtedly clear however is a star like you @davidbeckham who I once sang for (not for any money I hasten to add) at your birthday has disappointed me more than I can say. (sic)”

Beckham, 47, has previously been outspoken in his support for the LGBTQ community.

But Will has now blasted him for promoting Qatar, where homosexuality remains illegal under the country’s laws.

The pop star – who came out as gay in 2002 – said on the photo-sharing platform: “Here is what irks me the most – not a WHISPER from yourself David to show solidarity, not a WHISPER from yourself to show support for the practical massacre of migrant workers, not a WHISPER David to help LGBTQIA+ communities living under constant danger.

“The decision to take the alleged £150 million over 15 years is greedy enough, the burying of your head in the sand from you, your team and your advisers is repellent and cowardice personified.

“So here is what I suggest if you won’t change your mind: give £1million to LGBTQIA+ charities in Qatar every year that you get your £10million a year. Can something be salvaged from this odious deal?

“Perhaps those funds can help provide much needed safety to those living in terror whilst your posters smile down on the people of Qatar. (sic)”