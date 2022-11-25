Nearly Every State Has Seen Threats, Attacks On Drag Shows: Report

Published by

Knewz

By Alex Lang New York (Knewz) — As members of the LGBTQ community and Colorado mourn the victims of a mass shooting at a club, nearly every state has seen drag events face threats. On Nov. 19, a gunman opened fire inside a Colorado Springs, Colorado, club during a drag show. Five people were killed and more than a dozen were hurt. A lawyer said the accused attacker is non-binary, but few details have emerged about the shooting. Drag shows and events, such as readings at local libraries, have become targets among far-right groups. Some have seen protests and intimidation; others have seen physi…

Read More