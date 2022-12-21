Britney Spears Bizarrely Tells Estranged Mom Lynne They Can Have ‘Coffee Together Now’ & ‘Talk About It’ After Public Spat

mega

Ready to make amends? Months after Britney Spears and mom Lynne Spears got into a public squabble on social media, the princess of pop appears to be waving the white flag.

Despite rejecting her estranged mom’s apology earlier this year for her role in her conservatorship, going so far as to tell Lynne to “go f**k yourself,” Britney invited her to sit down for a much-needed one-on-one chat.

Britney offered her mom a sit down via the caption of yet another confusing Instagram post that featured her smirking at the camera while black eyeliner surrounds her eyes. The photo was taken from her bare shoulders up, though it appears that she was pushing her breasts together without a top or bra on — a pose that has become one of her favorites as of late.

“Instagram doesn’t like posts of people revealing their bodies anymore so here’s a selfie of me in Mexico 🇲🇽 !!!” she began her caption, before addressing dad Jamie Spears and Lynne. “Mom and Dad … I crossed the border and I made it !!!”

Seemingly referring to the near 14-years she spent in the conservatorship, with her dad serving as the conservator of her estate until he was suspended in September 2021, Britney continued, “After no coffee for 15 years ☕️ … Mom we can go have coffee together now !!! I’m treated as an equal … let’s have coffee and talk about it !!!”

Britney has savagely gone after her family for the alleged abuse she endured in her conservatorship ever since her bombshell testimony in June 2021.

Aside from accusing her dad of treating her like a dog, trying to kill her, spying on her and forcing her to take the mood stabilizing drug lithium against her will, Britney has gone after her mom for abandoning her in her time of need.

The “Toxic” songstress claimed Lynne could have helped her get a lawyer to free her from the legal bind if she really wanted, insisting the matriarch was actually “the one who gave [Jamie] the idea” for the conservatorship all those years ago.

Meanwhile, Lynne has claimed Britney was the one rejecting her and that they should talk face-to-face rather than go back and forth on social media. However, Britney wasn’t having it with her mom’s stance.

After the controversial mother figure apologized to her daughter in October for all of the “pain” she has been through, Britney told her to go “f**k” herself.