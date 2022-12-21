Ten thousand pound toilet plays music and set mood lighting while you go

A toilet will play music and set mood lighting while you go.

The Kohler Numi 2.0, a smart bog, will set you back a cool £9,400 but it will make answering nature’s call a bit more techy and fun with many features such as a built-in Alexa, super smart cleaning features and mood boosting properties.

The porcelain throne was developed by a Wisconsin-based company and made its debut at the Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas way back in 2019 but has now gone on sale to the general public. It boasts features such as a heated seat, auto flush ability and hands-free experience opening and closing the lid. There is also a n air-dryer for your derriere.

Surround sound is also available when users connect to Bluetooth, which can be controlled with a clicker. The fitted bidet feature can be amended for temperature, position and pressure. All appears to be created to make you as clean as can be, like the UV lights and auto mist that wipes away any gross residue.

Kohler says the loo gives a “spa-like environment” to your bathroom .