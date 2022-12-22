Watch: Tucker Carlson goes bananas with over-the-top rant about Zelenskyy’s congressional meeting

Published by

AlterNet

Fox News’ Tucker Carlson raged against Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s congressional visit as he took jabs at the Ukraine president’s attire and claimed he “dressed like the manager of a strip club” when he met with lawmakers. During his rare address on Wednesday, Zelenskyy, who was dressed in war fatigues, expressed gratitude for U.S. lawmakers’ efforts to assist his country during its ongoing fight against the Russian insurgency. Carlson’s remarks were made just hours after Zelenskyy’s address. READ MORE: Watch: Tucker Carlson believes that ‘Nazi race science’ will be used by California’s Reparations …

