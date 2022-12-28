Editorial: Fraudster George Santos bamboozled the voters and should step aside

Published by

New York Daily News

The man we know as George Santos, if that is indeed his name, is a work of fiction. The character may have been a run-of-the-mill inspiring rags-to-riches story in some low-budget TV drama, where it would have been a tad tedious but ultimately harmless; instead, it manifested in a much more nefarious fashion, having propped up the political campaign of the underlying man and carried him to victory in a congressional district straddling Queens and Nassau County. To say politicians lie is no earth-shattering statement, but that belies the sheer extent to which Santos manufactured everything. The…

Read More