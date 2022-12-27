Towleroad Gay News

A single dose of psilocybin improves depression in treatment-resistant patients, but with adverse effects

Published by
PsyPost

A recent study published in the New England Journal of Medicine suggests that psilocybin therapy may offer therapeutic benefits for patients with treatment-resistant depression. When administered alongside psychological support, a 25 mg psilocybin dose reduced depression scores among treatment-resistant patients. However, adverse effects were reported, and further clinical trials are needed. Clinical depression is typically treated with a combination of anti-depressant medication and psychotherapy. While most patients experience a reduction in symptoms with anti-depressants, a subset of people…

