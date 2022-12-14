‘Expressing My Freedom!’: Britney Spears Goes Topless In The Shower As Fans Fear Conservatorship May Return

mega

Back at it! Britney Spears let it all hang out when she took to Instagram on Tuesday, December 13, to share a video of herself dancing topless in the shower.

In the now-deleted video clip, the 41-year-old wore nothing but a pair of red bikini bottoms as she danced around to LL Cool J‘s “Doin’ It.”

“41 and finally expressing my freedom has never felt better!!! Learning to love myself has become my passion this year… I’d rather be in my skin than wear my skin!!!” the “Toxic” songstress captioned the post.

Some of Spears’ fans were concerned for her well-being, with one writing, “With videos like this watch out the conservatorship may make a come back.”

On the other hand, another fan defended the pop star. “Understand that this woman was under control for over a decade. She finally has control over what she posts. If you don’t like what she posts, unfollow. That’s it,” they wrote.

mega

As OK! previously reported, the blonde babe’s quirky behavior has been making headlines.

First, she gushed about her sister, Jamie Lynn Spears, despite publicly feuding earlier this year.

“It’s my b-day but you’re my heart so I’m thinking about you … congratulations on being so brave, inspiring, and showing guts and glory in your show 🎉 !!! You ain’t alone … if anybody knows what that feels like … I get it 🤧🤧🤧 My baby sister !!! I love you !!!” she captioned a photo of Jamie Lynn, 31, playing a guitar and sitting down near a counter top via Instagram.

While some believed Spears’ Instagram account had been hacked, her husband, Sam Asghari, made it clear that she’s doing just fine. “Social media can be traumatizing. Sometimes it’s good to take a break,” the handsome hunk said. “She has her voice and is a free woman. I have respect for her privacy and I protect it at all times.”

FANS BEG FOR BRITNEY SPEARS TO RECEIVE A ‘WELFARE CHECK’ AFTER ELLEN DEGENERES REMINISCES ON POP STAR’S EARLY DAYS

mega

“I’ve always respected and supported her privacy with everything I’ve had,” he added. “I ask of you supportive and protective fans to do the same.”

Daily Mail reported on the photos of Spears.