Madonna Barely Covers Nipples In Latest Stripped Down Snap: ‘Express Yourself Don’t Repress Yourself’

@madonna/Instagram

Madonna teased fans with a nearly nude photoshoot on Tuesday, December 13.

“Express yourself, don’t repress yourself,” the Queen of Pop wrote alongside a series of provocative pictures on her Instagram Story.

@madonna/Instagram

The first seductive snap featured curve-hugging high waisted booty shorts and Madonna’s basically exposed breasts.

The 64-year-old remained topless as she used two very small emojis to just barely cover her nipples. She appeared to be feeling herself as she softly smirked at the camera and held her hands above her head to give fans a full view of her stripped down body.

@madonna/Instagram

Madonna’s nude frenzy didn’t stop there, however, as she followed up her topless photo with a lingerie selfie and an image of herself sprawled across a bed naked, showing off her entire bare behind.

Fans have had more than enough of the “Material Girl” singer’s bizarre “attention-seeking” behavior, as they let the mother-of-six feel their wrath in the comments section of her most recent Instagram post.

MEGA

“For god sake get a grip. Why are you destroying your legacy. I’ve been on this journey with you and supported you since 1983, but I’m now at the point where as a fan I just don’t get you anymore. Stop trying to be young. REALITY check no teenagers know who you are. Embrace your amazing legacy and fans as we are still here,” one longtime admirer roared in disapproval.

Another user chimed in with hopeful prayer, stating, “You need to seek and find Jesus, Fame and Money no matter how much or little of it you have, it does not bring Peace or Joy. Only Jesus does. I’ve been a fan since the ’80s and your recent behavior is not only concerning its ruined you legacy and legend. Im saying this not to put you down but out of genuine concern. Hope you find peace and come to terms with growing old. We all have to let go of some of the things we enjoyed in our younger years. ❤️.”

@madonna/Instagram

Although a majority of users continue to beg Madonna to quit flaunting her body every chance she gets, other supporters believe the pop icon should be able to proceed as she pleases.

“I think it’s very funny that you say you are fans [but are] criticizing her. She was part of my whole life. We both lost our youth. Only people who lost their beauty, their youth know how much it hurts. I believe it’s just worry, but had she accepted her wrinkles and worn these clothes and necklaces you would have judged her anyways. So please mind your own business,” a fan wrote as they jumped to the “Hung Up” singer’s defense.