Kate Bush urged to share uplifting Christmas message every year

Kate Bush is being urged to share one of her uplifting Christmas messages every year.

The reclusive singer, 64, told fans in her 2022 festive note life had become “incredibly frightening”, while backing the work of nurses and reflecting on the death of Queen Elizabeth aged 96 on September 8.

It has prompted her followers to share Kate’s 2021 message, which talked of the devastating effects of Covid, with fans of the musician saying they hope she makes it a tradition of sharing a hopeful message on her official website each year as many of her followers said it gave them comfort in an uncertain world.

Kate has made a return to the spotlight this year after her 1985 ‘Running up that Hill’ track featured in Netflix’s ‘Stranger Things’ show before the Official Charts Company announced in September it had become the UK’s biggest song of the summer.

She said alongside a picture of a goldcrest bird perched on a frost-covered branch in her resurfaced 2021 festive message: “With nearly two years of Covid, are any of us the same people we were before? It’s left everyone confused and uncertain of the future.

“It’s been a terrible time of loss for so many. I want to say a big thank you to all the people on the front line and in the NHS.

“I have such huge respect for all the nurses and doctors who’ve already been working flat out for nearly two years.

“These caring people are showing such extraordinary acts of kindness to others. Let’s hope they get the pay rises they rightly deserve.

“I’d like to mention something that happened a few weeks ago on a walk; stopping to look at the view, I noticed something moving in a tree right beside me. It was a Goldcrest – the smallest bird in Europe, even smaller than a wren. I stood still, hoping not to frighten it away.

“Its colouring is beautiful – a peacock’s eye on each wing and a striking yellow streak on its tiny head. This gorgeous little ball of fluff flew away after ten minutes or so.

“I’ve only ever seen one once before and very briefly. It made my day. In these strange times, I really hope you can get the chance to stop for a moment and feel nature around you.

“Please stay safe. Wishing you a restful Christmas and hoping 2022 is a happier year for everyone. With love Kate.”