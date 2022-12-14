Lizzo recalls feeling ‘unloveable’ before meeting Myke Wright

Lizzo felt “unlovable” when she met her boyfriend for the first time.

The 34-year-old singer met Myke Wright in 2016 on the set of ‘Wonderland’, their MTV show, but Lizzo admits she didn’t feel ready for a relationship at the time.

She shared: “I had a lot of s*** to do, and I still was very much in my ‘I feel unlovable’ place, and I still was very much not where I wanted to be career-wise.

“Even if a person came around that I was googly gaga about, I had these wild defences up that made it almost impossible for a true intimate relationship to occur.”

By contrast, Lizzo now admits that she’s “very much in love with Myke”.

The award-winning star told ‘The Howard Stern Show’: “When the time was right, we came together, and we just recently were like, ‘Oh, we’re together. This is official’. We’re not playing any games with each other anymore. We’re very much locked in.”

Lizzo is also convinced that she’ll spend the rest of her life with Myke.

Asked whether they’ll be heading down the aisle together one day, she replied: “There’s nobody else I’m going to be with for the rest of my life.”

In October, Lizzo admitted that Myke is “everything” to her.

The ‘Truth Hurts’ hitmaker added: “I am not a polyamorous person, I’m not in love with multiple partners. That is not me. He’s the love of my life. We are life mates.”

Despite this, Lizzo isn’t in a rush to get married.

She explained: “If I wanted to start a business with him, I’d get married because that’s when your finances come together. I like weddings. I would like to have a wedding over a marriage.”