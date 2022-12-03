Madonna Ditches Pants, Rocks Fishnet Stockings & Bustier Bodysuit At Miami Art Basel Exhibit Honoring Her ‘Sex’ Book

@madonna/instagram

She certainly is a material girl! On Thursday, December 1, Madonna turned heads as she arrived to the Miami Art Basel exhibition celebrating the 30th anniversary of her book Sex.

For the party, the mom-of-six slipped on a black lace and sequined bustier bodysuit, topping off the piece with a short tuxedo coat. She accessorized with fishnet stockings, fingerless gloves, plenty of silver jewelry and black heels, styling her new copper locks in multiple braids.

Also in attendance was daughter Lourdes Leon, 26, who wowed in a black cutout gown, as well as actor Vincent Gallo and singer Grace VandeWaal. The mother-daughter duo have been partying it up all over the country this year, even stepping out to a New York Fashion Week shindig together.

Leon, whose father is actor Carlos Leon, has been following in her famous mother’s singing footsteps, but she insisted she’s trying to carve her own path.

“I want to feel like I deserve things and not just like I’ve been given things. And, yes, there’s undeniable privilege that I’d be stupid to not realize,” the model acknowledged of her upbringing. “Nepotism babies are pretty awful usually, and my mom and my father raised me to be so much smarter than that.”

The brunette beauty also appears to be OK with her mom’s recent headline-spinning antics, as the superstar is constantly uploading suggestive photos and videos, with some fans slamming her for “sexualizing” her social media posts.

The “Express Yourself” songstress has mostly ignored the hate, though as OK! reported, she did once post a selfie with the words “stop bullying Madonna for enjoying her life.”

Meanwhile, a few of Madonna’s other children are allegedly hiding their faces out of embarrassment. “It makes them cringe to see her writhing around naked and making a fool of herself,” a source spilled. “They can’t understand why [her behavior] needs to be so hyper and gratuitous.”

The source added the brood wanted to address her behavior head-on before she “ruins her legacy.”