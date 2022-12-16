Missouri gets 10,000 public comments on new library rule labeled ‘political censorship’

Published by

The Kansas City Star

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Amid mounting opposition, Missouri Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft’s office has received more than 10,000 public comments on its proposed rule that would threaten public libraries’ state funding for making “age-inappropriate materials” available to minors. Thursday was the last day residents could submit comments on the proposed rule, which would bar public library employees from granting minors access to materials without first receiving parental permission. JoDonn Chaney, a spokesman for the secretary of state, said the number of comments, both for and against the proposal…

Read More