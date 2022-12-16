Berlin sex workers launch audio tour in bid to destigmatise profession

Published by

Euronews (English)

Sex workers in Berlin are trying to rid their profession of stigma with the help of the ‘berlinHistory’ app. The audioguide named ‘We Have Always Been Everywhere” was launched by members of the sex industry, local officials and the Schwules LGBTQ Museum. Users can now discover the history of the trade in the German capital as they’re guided on a walking tour through the city’s famed redlight district. While Germany has relatively liberal laws on sex work, many industry workers go undetected due to compulsory registration rules. According to human rights organisations, this forces those who wor…

