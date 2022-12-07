Paris Hilton promises ‘exciting announcement’ about new music

Paris Hilton has promised a “very exciting announcement” about some new music on the way.

The 41-year-old star has confirmed she’s “back in the studio” working on some new material and she’ll be ready to reveal more on December 31.

She told E! News: “I am back in the studio. I have a very exciting announcement that’s gonna be happening on New Year’s Eve, but I can’t say yet. But it’s a very iconic song.”

While Paris didn’t give any more clues on her next move in the music world, she did open up about her upcoming book ‘Paris: The Memoir’, which is set to be released on March 14, 2023.

She added: “I have been writing my book for over a year now and a lot went into it.

“Just having to think about so many things that happened in my life and it really revealed so much because I’ve always been someone who likes to keep a lot in but in this book I felt it was such an important story for people to hear and people can relate to, and help people as well.”

Meanwhile, Paris – who married her husband Carter Reum in November 2021 – also reflected on Britney Spears and Sam Asghari’s wedding in June.

She said: “I love Britney so much… We had the best time at that wedding. It was literally one of the most iconic rooms ever, with all of the girls together.”

At the reception, Paris posed for a photo with Britney, Madonna, Donatella Versace and Selena Gomez.

Despite the star studded affair, Paris admitted the nuptials were “intimate”, and the guests in attendance loved getting to see Britney enjoy her special day.

She explained: “It was very small and intimate, but it just made it so special to see our princess walking down the aisle and dancing the night away after.”