Valorant developers confirm Raze and Killjoy are girlfriends

Published by

WINgg

Valorant developers have just confirmed a popular ship between two popular agents, Raze and Killjoy. There have been some hints in Valorant lore as of late that Raze and Killjoy are romantically involved. But it was never explicitly stated nor confirmed. That all changed on December 11, however. Raze and Killjoy are both very outspoken and sarcastic agents on the roster and a lot of interactions between the two have been very fiery. Killjoy can be heard telling her partner that she’s good at “driving people crazy” in one interaction, showing their spicy dynamic. Another voice line has Raze ask…

Read More