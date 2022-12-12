Janet Jackson announces first tour in four years

Janet Jackson has announced her first tour in four years.

Her ‘Together Again’ gigs will mark her 50 years in entertainment and the singer, 56, told fans she could not “wait” to see them again when she announced it on Instagram on Monday. (12.22.22)

Revealing she was going back on the road in April 2023 in North America, as well as cities including New York, Atlanta, Austin and Seattle, she said in a video: “You guys, I miss you so much, I am so excited to see you. You guys have no idea, I’ve missed you so much, so much, and I can’t wait to be with you. I’m so excited.”

‘Together Again’ will also marks the 25th anniversary of her ‘Velvet Rope’ album and 30 years since the release of her 1993 record ‘Janet’.

Ludacris, 45, will also join the tour as a special guest.

Janet’s last album was ‘Unbreakable’ released in 2015, and she last toured from September to November of 2019 for the ‘Janet Jackson: A Special 30th Anniversary Celebration of Rhythm Nation’ shows.

Janet, who has had 10 US number one hits, and estimated global record sales of 100 million, will start her new tour on April 14 in Hollywood at the Hard Rock Live Arena and end on June 20 at Portland, Oregon’s Moda Center.

She has recently been focusing on family after having a son in 2017 with husband Wissam Al Mana.

Tickets for her upcoming tour go on sale from Friday December 16 at 11am local time on LiveNation.com.