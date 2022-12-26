Whoopi Goldberg Insists The Holocaust Wasn’t About Race AGAIN After Being Suspended From ‘The View’ For Similar Comments

mega

Almost one year after Whoopi Goldberg was suspended from her hosting gig on The View, she once again repeated her opinion that the Holocaust was not about race, but was an issue of “white on white violence.”

The embattled television personality doubled down on the stance after being told that even Nazis agreed the genocide was about race.

“Yes, but that’s the killer, isn’t it? The oppressor is telling you what you are. Why are you believing them? They’re Nazis,” she argued in an interview published on Saturday, December 24. “Why believe what they’re saying?”

“Remember who they were killing first. They were not killing racial; they were killing physical,” Goldberg continued. “They were killing people they considered to be mentally defective. And then they made this decision.”

The Ghost actress attempted to back up her controversial comments by insisting that Jewish people are not identifiable by skin color the way that Black people can be.

“You could find me. You couldn’t find them,” she added. “That was the point I was making [on The View]. But you would have thought that I’d taken a big old stinky dump on the table, butt naked.”

As OK! previously reported, Goldberg first voiced her hotly debated opinion on the Monday, January 31, episode of The View, and repeated her thoughts that night on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert.

“When you talk about being a racist, you can’t call this racism,” she said at the time. “This was evil. This wasn’t based on skin. You couldn’t tell who was Jewish. You had to delve deeply and figure it out. My point is: they had to do the work.”

Despite her attempts at a social media apology, Goldberg was subsequently suspended from The View for two weeks.

Following her return, the Star Trek actress promised fans that the panel would continue to discuss difficult topics on the show.

“I listened to everything everybody had to say and I was very grateful and I hope it keeps all the important conversations happening because we’re going to keep having tough conversations,” she stated. “It’s not always pretty as I said and it’s not always what other people would like to hear, but it’s an honor to sit at the table and be able to have these conversations because they’re important.”

Goldberg rehashed her beliefs about the Holocaust with The Sunday Times in a recent interview.