Down In The Dumps: Todd Chrisley Could Make 12 Cents An Hour Scrubbing Toilets In Prison

Talk about a dirty job! Convicted fraudster Todd Chrisley might bedown in the dumps come the new year, with RadarOnline.com discovering the Chrisley Knows Best star could make as little as 12 cents per hour if he’s on toilet duty in prison.

Federal Bureau of Prisons told RadarOnline.com that inmates’ hourly rates are broken up into “four different pay grade levels — $0.12, $0.17, $0.29, and $0.40,” with bathroom duty being the low man on the totem pole.

Incarceration will already be hard for Chrisley — who was convicted of defrauding banks out of $30 million and committing tax fraud alongside his wife, Julie Chrisley, in June — but can he stomach scrubbing his prison pals’ feces off porcelain thrones?

He might not have a choice when he turns himself in at FPC Pensacola to start his 12-year sentence on January 17. We’re told Chrisley’s first tasks as a newbie at the Florida prison will likely be to clean bathrooms or wash dishes.

He’ll only earn between 12 to 40 cents per hour for the grueling task.

“Sentenced inmates who are physically and mentally able to work are required to participate in the work program,” the Inmate Work and Performance Pay rules read.

RadarOnline.com has learned that Chrisley’s work schedule will consist of a minimum of 7 hours. He “is expected to report to the place of assignment at the required time” and he “may not leave an assignment without permission.”

If the faith-based father refuses to work, “disciplinary action may be taken.”

Todd and Julie are gearing up to celebrate their last Christmas before becoming inmates, with the married couple leaning on their family, religion, and therapy in the final weeks leading up to prison.

The duo could be up to three hours away from each other once they report to separate facilities next month, but they will still be able to communicate.

This outlet told you first — Todd and Julie will be able to write letters, send emails, and possibly mail each other packages behind bars, with their wardens’ approvals.

While the Chrisley patriarch might have to hold his breath due to stinky toilets, prison might be a breeze for Julie — if she gets her way.