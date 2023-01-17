Americans are increasingly turning against liberalism — but their ‘delusion’ could end in violence: columnist

Published by

Raw Story

Christian nationalists are looking to end liberalism once and for all — and they’re not the only political faction dreaming of the end of the Enlightenment-era ideal of tolerance, according to a Daily Beast columnist. Anti-liberalism has gained widespread influence in U.S. politics on both the right and left, according to journalist and author Bonnie Kristian in an article published Tuesday. But the various illiberal groups’ differing agendas has so far prevented them from gaining anything close to a majority bloc that could win elections. If it does, she warns, America could be facing a dark…

Read More