Explainer-in-brief: The gender reform fight between Westminster and Holyrood

Published by

City AM

By Elena Siniscalco Did you think you would get a month without the culture wars? Think again. This week, Holyrood and Westminster went head to head over Scotland’s gender recognition legislation. The Scottish parliament voted in favour of a bill that would lower the age at which individuals can change gender to sixteen. It would also make it easier to obtain a gender recognition certificate by bringing down waiting times and taking away the need for a medical diagnosis of gender dysphoria. Sturgeon first floated the plan in 2017, and after years of consultation between different parties, the …

Read More