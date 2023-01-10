Cannabis News Week: Sales, Survey Data Show How Popular Weed Is

Published by

The Street

By Tony Owusu At least one state had a record setting 2022 when it comes to marijuana, but other states saw declines in sales to close out the year. Just how popular is consuming marijuana in America? A new federal survey suggests that 52.5 million Americans ages 12 and older, or about 20% of that age group, reported using cannabis at least once in 2021. The Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration revealed the results for its 2021 National Survey on Drug Use and Health earlier this month. “Harnessing the power of data and evidence is critical to ensuring policies and programs…

Read More