Fans Praise Madonna’s ‘Underrated’ Music As Queen Of Pop’s Family Vacation To Africa Continues: Photos

Madonna fans are loving the Queen of Pop’s social media content recently.

Over the past few weeks, the 64-year-old has been traveling across Africa with her children — all while rumors simultaneously swirl of an upcoming “Greatest Hits” tour set to begin at some point in 2023.

On Tuesday, January 10, the mom-of-six took to Instagram to showcase horseback riding adventures with five of her children, Rocco Ritchie 22, David Banda, 17, Mercy James, 16, and twins Estere and Stelle Ciccone, 10.

“Hold tight to ♥️ 🇰🇪,” the pop sensation wrote alongside an exciting video of each family member on the horse’s saddle.

Madonna’s caption not only emphasized her love for the country of Kenya, but name-dropped one of her fan-favorite songs “Hold Tight,” which the A-lister attached as an audio sound alongside the cool clip.

Fans quickly flocked to the award-winning artist’s comments section to express their love for both Madonna’s recent adventures and her famed music.

“I want to be there!! epic !!❤️💯,” one admirer of the “Hung Up” singer’s excursion, as another wrote, “My favorite song from Rebel Heart! 😍 the synths are everything!”

Other supporters couldn’t help but gush over the idea of an upcoming potential performance from the generational icon.

“After this vacation we want the world tour of hits 😂❤️❤️🙏🏻,” one fan pleaded, as another joked, “I hold tight my money for your next tour Queen ❤️ 😂.”

Excitement toward Madonna’s rumored return to the stage comes after a source dished that the talented celeb was secretly planning a world tour, even claiming the concert series was already scheduled to begin later this year, as OK! previously reported.

“Madonna is trying something completely new — and really giving fans, young and old, what they want,” the insider spilled on Tuesday, January 3, while noting London’s O2 Arena is reportedly already booked for more than one of her performances.

“She wants to capitalize on tracks like ‘Frozen’ and ‘Material Girl’ popping off on TikTok, and introduce her back catalogue to an entirely new generation,” they continued. “Previously she has always wanted to be forward-facing and focus on whatever new album she’s plugging. But now, in her mid-sixties, she is going back to basics and once again reinventing herself.”

“It’s massively exciting,” the source concluded.