FIFA fines Mexico Football Association $108K over homophobic chants at World Cup

Published by
New York Daily News

FIFA has penalized the Mexican Football Association over homophobic chants used by the team’s supporters in two World Cup matches last year. “The FIFA Disciplinary Committee has sanctioned the Mexican Football Association with a fine of [$108,000],” soccer’s international governing body said in a statement Friday. Mexico was also ordered to play one match in a FIFA competition “behind closed doors,” or with no supporters allowed to attend. The sanctions are related to the breaching of article 13 of the organization’s disciplinary code during games against Poland and Saudi Arabia in Qatar, offi…

