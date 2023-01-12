Madonna Cryptically Hints At Relationship Status Amid Family Vacation

Madonna

Missing her new man?

Though pop icon Madonna is enjoying her family’s wintertime vacation to Africa, it seems the “Material Girl” icon may still be pining for a special someone back home in the United States!

@madonna/Instagram

Earlier this week, the queen of pop took to social media with an adorable clip depicting her and her brood heading on a horseback riding excursion, the artist taking a moment to show off her seemingly telling outfit.

HUNG UP & LOVED UP! MADONNA SPOTTED GETTING COZY WITH 23-YEAR-OLD MODEL IN NEW YORK CITY

In the Instagram Story shared with her 18.6 million followers, the A League of Their Own actress sported not only riding gear, including a helmet and a vest, but also a striped button-down shirt reading “My boyfriend is out of town.”

While it’s unclear whether Madge currently has a boy toy, the 64-year-old star has been dipping her toe in the dating pool over the last several months since calling it quits with her former flame, 28-year-old Ahlamalik Williams last April.

In September, the “Like A Prayer” artist was spotted cozying up to 23-year-old male model Andrew Darnell, with the pair spending Labor Day weekend packing on the PDA in NYC.

Mega

After attending a concert for Nigerian artist REMA at Manhattan venue Irving Plaza, Madonna, Darnell, and a group of pals headed north to high-end eatery Mr. French in the city’s Flatiron district.

As the star-studded party sipped on glasses of rosé and fare including “truffle fries, crispy rice, and several different pastas including truffle gnocchi,” they also seemingly let loose, “dancing, and taking selfies at the table,” per one onlooker who spied the Grammy winner during her night on the town.

Amid the excitement, Madonna and Darnell, with whom she had previously modeled with during an ultra-steamy photoshoot, proceeded to show some PDA, as OK! previously reported.

MADONNA LETS LOOSE WITH HER KIDS AS HATERS BEG QUEEN OF POP TO CANCEL WORLD TOUR: ‘IT WOULD BE A HUGE FLOP’

“She and Andrew were being very openly affectionate all night, snuggling and cuddling in the booth,” the insider explained, noting that the newly-minted couple “were definitely smooching.”