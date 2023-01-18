Towleroad Gay News

Gay Blog Towleroad: More than gay news | gay men

Marcus Hayes: Ivan Provorov shuns LGBTQ+ community as Flyers miss a chance to make a difference on Pride night

Leave a Comment

664771 origin 1
Published by
The Philadelphia Inquirer

PHILADELPHIA — Not long ago, John Tortorella would’ve benched a player for kneeling during the national anthem. These days, if you wear your homophobia like a Pride flag, you earn Tortorella’s respect. Oh, how far we’ve come. There will be some who will equate that asking Ivan Provorov to skate in a Pride-themed jersey Tuesday night was like forcing him to kneel during the national anthem back in 2016. That’s ridiculous, of course. Kneeling protested systemic racism aimed at Black men in the criminal justice system of the United States. Meanwhile, warming up in a jersey with rainbow numbers an…

Read More