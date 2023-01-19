Nightlife safe space for LGBTQ+ community tested in Amsterdam

Published by

Reuters UK

By Charlotte Van Campenhout AMSTERDAM (Reuters) – A hair salon in Amsterdam’s nightlife district opened after hours at the weekend to offer a safe space for members of the LGBTQ+ community who do not feel safe in the city to dress before going out for the night. The “DRESS&DANCE” pilot project was organised by students at the InHolland University and Maud Gussenhoven, who manages the city’s central Reguliersdwarsstraat street. “It is sad that this is needed but there have been incidents that have made people feel unsafe,” said Gussenhoven. Even though Amsterdam is known as a queer-friendly cit…

Read More