Spice Girls to reunite for King Charles’ coronation

The Spice Girls are reportedly set to reunite for King Charles’ coronation.

The multi-million-selling girl group – which consists of Geri Halliwell, Mel B, Victoria Beckham, Melanie C, and Emma Bunton – met the then-Prince Charles several times during their heyday in the 1990s and while they have not performed as a five-piece since the closing ceremony of the London Olympics in 2012, royal organisers are said to be “super keen” to bag the whole band for a performance at the upcoming coronation celebrations in May.

A source told The Sun newspaper’s Fabulous magazine: “Royal organisers are super keen to secure Britain’s biggest girl band and the Spice Girls are seriously pondering a return to the stage as a five-piece for such a historical event. Certainly, the reality is that the Coronation is as special as The Olympics – a one-off celebration and unique performance.”

At the height of their careers, the ‘Wannabe’ hitmakers met the then-Prince Charles, and Mel B and Geri famously broke royal protocol by kissing him on the cheek and patting his bottom while also telling him he was “very sexy”.

Following her shock departure from the group in 1998, Geri – who was also known as Ginger Spice – performed ‘Happy Birthday To You’ to the then-heir to the throne at his 50th birthday party.

The insider went on to explain that there is a “sense” that the reunion could happen for an event this “significant” – which has not taken place in Britain since the coronation of Queen Elizabeth in 1953 – and claimed that group members Melanie C and Mel B are the ones “trying to make it happen.”

The claims come just days after ‘I Want You Back’ hitmaker Mel teased that a new project was on the horizon for the band – who last reunited for a stadium tour in 2019 without Victoria – but was unable to say exactly what it was.

She said: “I can’t tell you exactly, but there’s going to be something that is going to be announced pretty soon. I am probably going to get told off. It is a project that we’re very excited about. It will be all five of us.”