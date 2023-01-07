‘Stranger Things’ Actor Noah Schnapp Comes Out As Gay

Published by

uInterview.com

Noah Schnapp, best known for playing closeted gay teenager Will Byers on Netflix’s hit series Stranger Things, has come out as gay. In a TikTok video posted on Thursday, the 18-year-old actor wrote, “When I finally told my friends and family I was gay after being scared in the closet for 18 years and all they said was ‘we know.’” In the video’s caption, he wrote, “I guess I’m more similar to Will than I thought.” @noahschnapp I guess I’m more similar to will than I thought ♬ original sound – princessazula0 Last summer, after the debut of the show’s final two episodes of the fourth season, Schn…

