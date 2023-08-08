Noah Schnapp’s family already knew he was gay by the time he came out

Published by

BANG Showbiz English

Noah Schnapp says his family already knew he was gay by the time he came out. The 18-year-old actor publicly revealed his sexuality in January, after his ‘Stranger Things' character Will Byers did the same thing on the Netflix show. He told Variety magazine in an interview done before the actors' and writers' strike that has brought Hollywood to a standstill: “When I finally told my friends and family I was gay after being scared in the closet for 18 years and all they said was, ‘We know.'” When asked if he's thought about dating, Noah said: “I'm just enjoying life, and if someone comes by, th…

