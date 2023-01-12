Why the overtly ‘partisan’ Supreme Court may kill federalism: journalism

Published by

AlterNet

For decades, the U.S. Supreme Court expanded civil liberties, from 1969’s Stanley v. Georgia to 1965’s Griswold v. Connecticut to 2003’s Lawrence v. Texas to 2015’s Obergefell v. Hodges. And some of the “yes” votes in those decisions were appointees of Republican presidents. From Justice Anthony Kennedy (a Ronald Reagan appointee) to Chief Justice Earl Warren (a Dwight D. Eisenhower appointee), some GOP-appointed justices of the past were socially liberal in landmark rulings. But in 2023, the U.S. Supreme Court is dominated by far-right social conservatives. When Roe v. Wade was overturned 5-4…

Read More