Attorney behind Texas vigilante abortion ban drafting similar book ban bill to sue librarians

Published by

AlterNet

Jonathan Mitchell, the attorney behind Texas’ vigilante law that acted as an end-run around Roe v. Wade, allowing anyone to sue anyone who even assisted someone getting an illegal abortion, is now reportedly drafting legislation to not only ban “immoral” books in schools, but allow anyone to sue librarians and other school staff over the book, or even if they express support for LGBTQ people. “Draft city ordinances allegedly written by Mitchell could lead to Texans suing librarians and others for their decisions about which books to put on shelves — or for expressing LGBTQ+ support,” Axios rep…

Read More