CNN Executive Producer ‘Terminated’ For Hooking Up With A Subordinate One Year After Jeff Zucker Resigns: Source

Another news room… another scandal? CNN’s executive producer Federico Quadrani was axed from the network after it was revealed he’d allegedly been hooking up with a subordinate.

Details are buzzing between staffers at the media company, as one source warned: “It’s going to get out.”

The longtime staffer at CNN has officially been removed from the company’s list of employees, further sealing his career-ending fate at the famed network, OK! discovers.

Quadrani was Jake Tupper‘s executive producer for The Lead and was already under an HR-led “investigation of sorts” for a suspected inappropriate relationship with a senior producer, insiders revealed to a news publication.

“There were some complaints. No one had proof, and these things are hard to prove. Jake was aware of the investigation,” another source explained.

However, just as HR was about to pull the probe and clear the Emmy-winning producer from further investigation, Tapper was “presented with something that he couldn’t ignore,” last Wednesday, February 8. Quadrani was ousted from CNN by Friday, according to insiders.

“Jake was made aware of it and acted quickly. Someone discovered something accidentally, and brought it to Tapper. He delivered it to [human resources], and they were terminated,” the second source confessed.

Although Quadrani’s colleagues are shocked by the news, “they’re consenting adults and no one’s particularly feeling like this is some big scandal,” the second insider noted.

Both Quadrani and the subordinate he had allegedly been hooking up with were “missing” from CNN’s Washington bureau, the source added.

A spokesperson for CNN said the network will “not comment on personnel matters.”

Quadrani relocated to Washington, D.C., when he started working for Tapper’s news show in 2013. Prior to his switch from MSNBC to CNN, the TV producer worked at Today from 2003-2009 and at ABC’s Good Morning America from 1998-2003.

Page Six spoke to sources after Quadrani was allegedly fired.