Bette Midler snubbed Sister Act because she didn’t want to wear a nun’s habit

Bette Midler turned down the chance to star in ‘Sister Act’ because she didn’t want to wear a nun costume.

The 77-year-old star was offered the chance to feature in the 1992 comedy film as Deloris Van Cartier but rejected the movie as she was “afraid” of wearing the habit.

Bette told Variety: “I turned them down. They came to me with ‘Sister Act’ and I said, ‘My fans don’t want to see me in a wimple.’ Can you believe that? How off the wall is that? How crazy is that?

“(Walt Disney Studios boss) Jeffrey Katzenberg called me every day, ‘Please, please.’ I stood my ground because I was really afraid of the costume. Isn’t that amazing? I can wear anything but a nun’s habit?”

The lead role ultimately went to Whoopi Goldberg and Bette praised her performance in the movie, which proved to be a big success.

The actress and singer said: “Whoopi wore it all the way to the bank. So God bless her. And she was perfect for it.”

Despite her distaste for the nun’s habit, Bette has been happy to wear a number of outrageous costumes during her prolific screen career.

The ‘First Wives Club’ star said: “I’ve worn them all. I have been an old lady, a young lady, a witch, a mermaid, a showgirl, a stripper, a bad lounge singer. I’ve run the gamut. And I have to say, it’s been a blast.”

Bette also had the chance to play the antagonist Annie Wilkes in the classic horror film ‘Misery’ but turned down the part – which was taken by Kathy Bates – as it was “too violent”.

She explained: “I just couldn’t. It was too violent.

“The character was so not funny, so without any qualities of redemption. She cut off his foot. Come on. Who does that?”