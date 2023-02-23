Towleroad Gay News

Even Fox News admits Elaine Chao ‘never’ visited an accident as Buttigieg travels to East Palestine

Published by
AlterNet

U.S. Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg Thursday traveled to East Palestine, Ohio, to visit the scene of the Norfolk Southern train derailment. U.S. Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg Thursday traveled to East Palestine, Ohio, to visit the scene of the Norfolk Southern train derailment. The attacks in recent months against Secretary Buttigieg by Republicans and right-wing media figures have been almost relentless. Within hours of the Norfolk Southern train derailment in East Palestine, Ohio, National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) inspectors arrived at the scene. Also withi…

