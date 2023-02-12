BRIT awards: Harry Styles triumphs with most wins

Published by

Reuters UK

By Marie-Louise Gumuchian LONDON (Reuters) -Harry Styles was the big winner at the BRIT awards, Britain’s pop music honours, on Saturday, winning all four categories he had been nominated in, a week after his triumph at the Grammys. Styles took home the coveted album of the year for “Harry’s House”, song of the year for his synth pop hit “As It Was”, best pop/R&B act and artist of the year, one of two gender-neutral categories introduced last year after BRIT awards organisers got rid of female and male distinctions. The contenders for that prize were all men, which had irked many in the indust…

Read More