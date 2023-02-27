Everything Everywhere All At Once is big winner at SAG Awards

‘Everything Everywhere All At Once’ was the big winner at Sunday’s (26.02.23) Screen Actors Guild (SAG) Awards.

The Daniels’ comedy-drama beat off competition from ‘Babylon’, ‘The Banshees of Inisherin’, ‘The Fabelmans’ and ‘Women Talking’ to take the night’s biggest prize, Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture, and there were also individual wins for cast members Michelle Yeoh, Jamie Lee Curtis and Ke Huy Quan.

Michelle dedicated her win in the Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role category to “every little girl that looks like” her.

She said on stage at Los Angeles’ Fairmont Plaza: “This is not just for me, it’s for every little girl that looks like me.

“We’re here because we love what we do and we’ll never stop doing this but thank you for giving me a seat at the table so many of us need this, we want to be seen, we want to be heard. I am grateful and my mom will be eternally grateful too.”

Her co-stars scooped the Outstanding Performance by a Female and Male Actor in a Leading Role honours.

Meanwhile, ‘The White Lotus’ also scored two wins, with Jennifer Coolidge taking home the Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series accolade, and the show itself triumphing ahead of ‘Ozark’, ‘Better Call Saul’, ‘The Crown’ and ‘Severance’ to take the Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series honour.

Meanwhile, Jason Bateman was pleased he had the opportunity to “say a final thank you” after he won Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series for his portrayal of Marty Byrd in the final season of ‘Ozark’, taking the honour ahead of ‘Better Call Saul’s Bob Odenkirk and Jonathan Banks, Jeff Bridges for ‘The Old Man’ and ‘Severance’ star Adam Scott.

He said: “Thanks you to anybody who voted for me, it gives me the chance to say a final thank you to not only the people who watched this show, but I get to say thank you to my wife Amanda, my two kids at home, they made me feel like a good dad even though I was gone for six months a year so they’re better actors than I am.”

Brendan Fraser’s performance in ‘The Whale’ saw him win Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role.

In the TV comedy categories, ‘Abbott Elementary’ won the ensemble prize, while the individual honours went to ‘The Bear’ star Jeremy Allen White and ‘Hacks’ actress Jean Smart, while ‘1883’ star Sam Elliott and ‘George and Tammy’s Jessica Chastain took home the Television Movie or Limited Series prizes.

Sally Field was honoured with a lifetime achievement award.

